Azerbaijan approves regulations on bodies created on territories with active state of emergency

3 November 2022 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree on approving "Regulations on a temporary special government body to be created in a territory where a state of emergency has been introduced" and "Regulations on a central government body to be created in a territory where a state of emergency has been introduced".

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been given instructions to resolve issues arising from this Decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz