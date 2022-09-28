President Ilham Aliyev viewed progress of construction works at Shusha hotel and conference center [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of construction works at the hotel and conference center in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done here.

The construction of the hotel and conference center, which occupies an area of more than 3 hectares, started this April. The center will have 154 rooms, a 400-seat conference hall, restaurants, shops and parking lots.

