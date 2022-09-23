Army’s sapper units defuse booby traps planted by Armenia in Khojaly [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have defused booby traps planted by Armenian military groups in Khojaly District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Five booby traps consisting of Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mines and laid by Armenian military formations in the direction of Khojaly District were detected,” the ministry said.

The engineer sapper units removed, transported, and defused the detected mines in line with safety requirements, it added.

The demining of the liberated territories is being carried out by the engineer-sapper units, the ministry stressed.

Similarly, 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines, made in Armenia in 2021, were found and neutralized in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in Lachin District on September 20 as a result of demining activities carried out by the sappers.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

