Turkish people, state stand by Azerbaijan - top official

The whole world should know once again that the Turkish people and state stand by Azerbaijan, Turkic World reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Chief Advisor Yalcin Topcu.

Topcu stressed that the Armenian authorities should refrain from steps that undermine the peace talks with Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Armenia, which has declared its desire to mend relations with Turkiye, must first and foremost cease the targeted attack on the brotherly Azerbaijani state and its people.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on September 12, 2022, starting late at night. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

“Necessary measures are being taken to suppress the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and to prevent the expansion of the scale of the confrontation. There are losses among the manpower and combat equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations,” the ministry stressed.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The ministry added that over the past month, the Armenian armed forces, using various calibers of weapons, periodically and systematically fired on Azerbaijani military positions in the districts of Lachin, Gadabay, Dashkasan, and Kalbajar on the state border. At the same time, Armenia was seen concentrating offensive weapons, heavy artillery, and military forces around the Azerbaijani border.

“All these once again prove that Armenia is getting prepared for a large-scale military provocation,” the ministry said, adding that by resorting to provocations, Armenia is seeking to slow down the large-scale civil infrastructure projects carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated border areas, as well as to raise tensions along the Azerbaijani borders.

As of September 14, the Armenian government reported 105 losses among its own military personnel.

