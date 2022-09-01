Azerbaijan, Italy turning new page of large-scale cooperation in education sector [VIDEO]

1 September 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

We are starting a new page of large-scale cooperation in the field of education, President Ilham Aliyev said in a speech following the exchange of signed agreements in Roma for the establishment of the academic cooperation framework for the Italy-Azerbaijan University and the creation of faculties and programs, Azernews reports per Trend.

The corresponding video was published on the official page of the head of state on Instagram.

"Today's ceremony is being held in a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy. I must also say that this is the first event to be held in the new building. This historical building, located in the historical quarter of Rome, opens its doors today. At the same time, the Culture Center of Azerbaijan will operate in this building.

I am very delighted that the first event to be held in this building is related to the field of education. Today, we are embarking on a new page of Italian-Azerbaijani relations. We are starting a new page of large-scale cooperation in the field of education. Two years ago, when I was on a state visit to Italy, I made a proposal to create an Italian-Azerbaijani University. The Italian leadership also welcomed it, and a short while later we are already starting practical activities," the head of state said.

