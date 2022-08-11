Families of martyrs surrounded by attention in all areas on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev - mother of martyr

11 August 2022 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

The families of martyrs are surrounded by constant attention from the state, mother of martyr Vusal Teymurov, Nuride Teymurova told Trend.

She noted that on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the families of martyrs are surrounded by constant attention in all areas.

"Vusal participated in the second Karabakh war in the battles for the liberation of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha. He became a martyr on November 8 as a result of artillery shelling from the enemy during the fighting in the direction of Shusha city. My son was posthumously awarded medals - 'For the Motherland', 'For the liberation of Shusha', 'For the liberation of Fuzuli', 'For distinction in battle'," Teymurova said.

She stressed that the state is taking all measures to improve the conditions of the families of martyrs, including ensuring them with apartments and private houses.

