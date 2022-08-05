Road construction bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city nearing completion [PHOTO]

5 August 2022 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of a new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is nearing completion, Azernews reports.

The subgrade construction work using special equipment is underway in accordance with the construction rules and regulations. The asphalt concrete pavement is laid, horizontal marking lines are applied, and road signs and protective fences are installed in the areas where earthwork has been completed.

In addition, along the road passing through the territory with complex terrain, the construction of various artificial structures was implemented in accordance with the project. Thus, concrete ditches have been built in the necessary places, round water pipes of various diameters were laid in 17 venues, plastic pipes of various diameters were installed in 36 places; a four-span automobile bridge 149.5 meters long and 13.5 meters wide was also constructed.

To recap, the construction of the highway started in July 2021. The total length of the road is 32 km (out of which 10 km falls on the territory of Armenia), designed in accordance with the III technical degree. The width of the roadway with three lanes on the slopes and two lanes on other sections constitutes 7-10.5 meters, the width of the subgrade is 12-15 meters, whereas the width of the shoulder sections is 2x2.5 (5 m) meters.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

