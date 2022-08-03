NATO supports efforts to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

3 August 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina tweeted, according to Azernews.

Colomina wrote that the normalization talks between the two countries will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance for the North Atlantic Alliance.

