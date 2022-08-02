Units of Azerbaijani army start new training period [VIDEO]

2 August 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Units of the Azerbaijani army have started a new training period under the annual combat training plan, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

Drills were held within the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army.

At the ceremonies, the flag was brought to the parade ground, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers brought to the attention of the military personnel the orders and requirements of the defense minister on the start of the new training period, the tasks set to the Azerbaijan army, as well as other issues.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.

Due to the start of the new training period, measures will be taken to inspect the state of combat readiness of military units. Units will leave the points of permanent deployment on alert and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.