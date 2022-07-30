Karabakh Revival Fund: Int'l community indifferent to reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands

30 July 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Not a single international agency has voiced support for the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev has said.

The remarks were made at the ASAP Forum 2022, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP) on July 28.

"So far, none of the international institutions have expressed any support for reconstruction activities or landmine clearance being carried out in Karabakh. Azerbaijan counts only on its own capabilities and resources. Just as we liberated our lands, we're responsible for their restoration as well," Hajiyev stated.

The chairman stressed that the damage caused to the country's liberated territories during the 30-year Armenian occupation is obvious.

Further, he brought up the fact that European countries have an ally as the US.

"Even though two years have passed since the end of the second Karabakh war, we still fail to calculate the damage caused to these territories," Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

