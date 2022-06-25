Various abandoned weapons found in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli

25 June 2022 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The employees of internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan carrying out measures to clear the liberated lands from mines and other explosive devices, as well as to collect weapons left behind by the Armenian military units during the retreat from these lands, the Barda District Group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The Fuzuli District Police Department's staff discovered various ammunition at the abandoned combat positions.

In particular, five assault rifles, three grenade launchers, one machine gun, a pistol, a mortar, an anti-tank missile system, 44 grenades, seven shells, 2,959 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were handed over to the relevant authorities, the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz