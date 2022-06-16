UK premier sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev [UPDATE]

16 June 2022 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the Global World Order” held on June 16, Azernews reports per Azartac.

AZERTAC presents the letter:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Congratulations on the opening of the 9th Global Baku Forum. Thank you, once again, for providing this crucial opportunity for the leaders of the past, present and future to consider the most pressing challenges of the day.

İ commend your decision to make Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine the headline issue at the forum. Russia’s assault against Ukrainian territorial integrity is an assault on global peace and security. The brutal killing and wholesale destruction in Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities offer a dreadful vision of the future: abandonment of international law and disrespect for the sovereignty of independent states. The consequences of Russia’s actions will have far-reaching consequences for the security and the wider world - we need only look at the impact on global food security of Putin’s despicable blockade. We must respond together, arming the brave defenders of Ukraine, providing vital humanitarian and economic assistance and ensuring russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

You have also highlighted the question of energy security and transformation. We are now approaching the most intensive phase of two paralel reconfigurations of our energy supply. We need to cut our ties with Russian fossil fuels. Alternative suppliers, such as Azerbaijan, have a vital role top lay. At the same time, climate change is no longer a theory. The reality of hotter, drier more volatile weather is damaging habitats and ending lives around the globe today. To stave off the worst future effects of climate change we need to deliver on net zero as rapidly as possibly by a swift shift to renewables. These twin drivers of change will deliver a massive investment in renewables in the next months and years.

Aside from the Forum, I know that Azerbaijan has enjoyed a succesful year re-opening for business after the pandemic, successfully hosting the Euro 2020 football tournament and Formula 1. Your armed forces showed their courage and ability to operate alongside NATO in Kabul, where they stood in support of coalition forces to guard the airport until the last moment.

The development of the Western provinces of your country recovered in 2020 is rightly a major goal for your nation. There are opportunities for these provinces to emerge as centres for cultural exchange, green technology and innovation. But post-conflict contamination remains a barrier. Landmines and other munitions have scarred these provinces. I am delighted that British mine clearance experts and companies are working alongside Azerbaijani colleagues to remove the threat. It would be a great step towards reconciliation and the successful resettlement of those lands – and would show regional leadership – for Azerbaijan to commit to lay no new landmines, and signartue of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty.

Please accept my best wishes for a succesful Forum.

Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz