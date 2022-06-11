Azerbaijan unveils social payments made to martyr families and veterans

11 June 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has made a total of 104,000 social payments to 93,000 people, including family members of martyrs and veterans, in the post-second Karabakh war period, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

According to him, 15,943 social payments have been rendered to 7,979 family members of martyrs, 5,870 payments – to 2,935 war disabled, and 81,856 payments – to 81,856 war veterans.

