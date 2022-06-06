FMs of Azerbaijan and Turkiye watch match of women's volleyball team of Türkiye [VIDEO]

6 June 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Turkiye and Azerbaijan Mevlut Cavushoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov watched the match of the Turkish women's volleyball team, Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, my brother Jeyhun, we see off the women's volleyball team of Turkiye with a victory from Ankara. See you in the final in Ankara," he wrote.

