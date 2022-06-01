Azerbaijani flag flying over country’s Kalbajar thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador [PHOTO]

1 June 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Today, the Azerbaijani tricolor flag flies over Kalbajar thanks to the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and the courageous Azerbaijani people, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters, who visited Kalbajar as part of the diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

"Karabakh is developing in all directions. We see implementation of construction projects. All this is for the benefit of future generations," Bagci said.

He also pointed to existence of consequences of Armenian occupation and vandalism in Kalbajar, as well as in the rest of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

He expressed hope that soon all the internally displaced people will be able to return to their homes.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz