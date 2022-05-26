AZAL and LOT expressed satisfaction with fruitful cooperation [PHOTO]

26 May 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

A Polish delegation led by the CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of LOT Airlines, Mr. Rafal Milczarski, paid a working visit to Baku on May 26 at the invitation of the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov.

During the meeting held at the office of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland, Ms. Nargiz Gurbanova, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov and Mr. Rafal Milczarski discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The parties congratulated each other on the beginning of air communication and expressed hope for the continuance of these flights. The launch of flights between the two countries will increase tourist flows and expand business contacts between Azerbaijan and Poland.

The Polish carrier will operate its first flight from Warsaw to Heydar Aliyev International Airport on 28 May. The flights will be performed 4 times a week.

In particular, the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, reminded that the fifth and seventh freedoms of the air had been in effect at all airports of Azerbaijan. These freedoms offer foreign carriers equal rights with Azerbaijani carriers and the opportunity to perform flights in transit through the airports of Azerbaijan.

The Head of LOT, Mr. Rafal Milczarski, noted a great interest in operating flights between Azerbaijan and Poland. According to him, the performance of regular flights will serve as an impetus to the development of mutually beneficial interests of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting the guests were demonstrated the capabilities of the five-star Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in particular, the ground handling of aircraft, the activities of its various services and the amenities created for passengers in the air-terminal complex.

