President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending Azerbaijani presidential decree No. 2516 dated February 22, 2021 "On approval of the composition of the Supervision Board of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC".

According to the document, in the first part of the mentioned decree, the words "transport, communications and high technologies" were replaced by the words "digital development and transport", the words "Deputy chief" – by the word "chief", and the words "Zaur Gurbanov" - by the words "Khayyam Mammadov".

