By Trend

Representatives of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visited village of Hadrut in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in connection with Easter holiday, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The trip was organized by Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

The representatives of the community restored gravestones destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation in front of temple in the village of Hadrut.

They also read prayers and lit candles in the temple.

