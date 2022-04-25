Journalists from Azerbaijan's first English-language newspaper Azernews have discussed the Editorial Policy and Professional Ethics Rules worked out by the Media Development Agency and distributed to the country's media outlets.

The rules of news and commentary were debated, as well as working with sources and refuting and correcting published news as needed. The importance of being more cautious in the field of copyright was emphasized.

During the discussion, the provisions of the guidelines that correspond to the current editorial policy were highlighted. AzerNews employees also shared their thoughts on the new projects and ideas.

Editorial Policy and Professional Ethics Rules cover general principles, news and commentary, working with news sources, and rebuttal and correction methods.

It is worth noting that the world's leading media organizations have editorial codes that define editorial policy and include ethical standards and rules of conduct. These codes explain to the public the mission, societal goals, values, standards, and principles that underpin and govern the media organization. Every journalist should adhere to editorial policy as well as professional ethics rules.

Azernews, which has been operating since 1997, has a large English-speaking readership. Azernews is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

In late December 2021, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) selected Azernews as its media partner from Azerbaijan.

The list Of ECO media partners includes The Kabul Times, Tolo News, Tehran Times, The Astana Times, Kabar, The Express Tribune, Dawn, Khovar, Anadolu Agency, Turkmenistan.ru and Uzdaily media.

Azernews was also invited and joined the Paris-based international movement Impact Journalism Day, founded by Sparknews. The movement, which brings together 60 representatives of international media, includes such influential newspapers as USA Today (USA), Huffington Post (USA), The Sunday Times (UK) and Le Monde (France).

The print version of Azernews is published abroad - in the U.S., UK, Russia, China and other countries. The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

