Decree "On providing a one-time financial assistance to participants of the World War II in 1941-1945, widows of soldiers who were killed or died later, and persons awarded orders and medals for selfless labor in the rear" signed by President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on April 19 is another manifestation of the high attention and care by Head of State, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the order, in connection with the 77th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, each of the 96 participants in the war in Azerbaijan will be paid a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 1,500 manat ($882.3), the ministry said.

In addition, one-time material assistance in the amount of 750 manat (441.1) will be provided to 4,395 citizens, namely: the widows of those who died in the Second World War or those who died after the war, persons awarded orders and medals for selfless work in the rear during that period, employees of special forces who carried out assignments in the interests of the army and navy in the rear of the fighting fronts or in the operational zones of the fighting fleets, to persons awarded the appropriate medal and badge for the defense of the city of Leningrad during the Second World War, as well as those who stayed in Leningrad during the blockade.

The order will cover about 4,500 people, the ministry said.

According to the order, 3.5 million manat ($2.05 million) were allocated from the President’s reserve fund, provided for in Azerbaijan’s Government Budget for 2022, to provide one-time material assistance.

The one-time material assistance will be transferred by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the bank accounts of these persons.

