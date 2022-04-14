By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to celebrate the centenary of Azerbaijan's eminent composer Rauf Hajiyev.

The Culture Ministry has been tasked with developing and implementing an action plan in this regard.

The Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of all issues that arise as a result of the order.

May 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the People's Artist of the USSR Rauf Hajiyev.

Rauf Hajiyev has a special place in the history of Azerbaijan's music culture.

He composed many valuable music pieces in various genres, including symphonies, oratorios, and cantatas. The composer was especially famous for his operettas.

Rauf Hajiyev's patriotic songs feature both national motives and modern styles.

His patriotic songs were performed by famous singers and played an important role in the development of the Azerbaijani song genre.

His talent is also clearly reflected in the music composed for films and theater productions.

Rauf Hajiyev was closely involved in the country's cultural life and was known for his fruitful public activities.

At the initiative of Soviet leadership, Rauf Hajiyev was sent to Algeria as the General Adviser of Art throughout the African continent.

In Africa, Rauf Hajiyev put on three ballets, which were demonstrated in Paris, and established three academies in Algeria-Academy of Dances, Academy of Music and Academy of the Theater.

After returning, he became the chairman of the Composers' Union of Azerbaijan SSR and remained in this post to the end of his life.

