Azerbaijan celebrates the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with the Italian Republic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

The joint statement on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Italy in February 2020 is of particular importance, Bayramov said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan-Italy relations reached the level of strategic cooperation and partnership.

