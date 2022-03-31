By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft has conducted training flights, the Defence Ministry reported on March 30.

The drills were held under the 2022 combat training plan.

“During the exercises tasks on takeoff and landing were fulfilled, as well as complex maneuvers at low and medium altitudes were performed,” the ministry said.

The pilots successfully accomplished the tasks of determining the coordinates of an imaginary enemy’s land-based targets and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Azerbaijan's military pilots participated in The Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills in Turkey's Konya region in 2021, along with pilots from Qatar, Pakistan, and NATO.

The exercises were designed to allow participants in the military field to share their knowledge, skills, and experience.

Azerbaijan holds drills on a regular basis to improve the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

