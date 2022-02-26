By Trend

Armenians committed unprecedented war crimes, genocide and terrorist acts against Azerbaijanis in the late 80s and early 90s, and the most terrible of these atrocities was the Khojaly genocide, Head of the Special Investigations Department at the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Taghiyev said at the author's video project “Actual with Sahil Karimli” developed by Trend News Agency.

According to him, due to the genocide committed against the Azerbaijani civilians, investigative measures were taken, some of the perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice.

"Dozens of Armenian terrorists, having committed grave crimes against the Azerbaijani people, have been put on the international wanted list. However, for certain reasons, it was not possible to arrest and punish them. But we are sure that the work having been carried out by the Azerbaijani State in this direction for long years, will give positive results. We believe soon the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide will be apprehended, as well as Serzh Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan and other criminals will be brought to justice," Taghiyev said.

He also outlined the exceptional merits of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in exposing Armenian fascism, bringing the truth about Azerbaijan to the world, demanding justice for Khojaly, and informing the international community about the genocide committed by Armenia.

"I believe that the results of this activity are of great importance for the detention and punishment of criminals," Taghiyev said.

Trend presents a video version of the interview to the attention of readers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz