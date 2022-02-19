By Trend

Azerbaijan's Baktelecom LLC is intensively expanding the coverage of the optical network and laying modern telecommunication lines in the suburbs of Baku, Baktelecom told Trend.

According to the agency, it is scheduled to put into operation an optical network with a capacity of 10,000 numbers in Bina village by the end of 2022. Residents of the "Dairy farm" area has already started connecting to broadband access services. As for the Kurdakhani, Mashtaga and Mahammadi settlements, preparations are underway for the optical infrastructure establishment. By the end of this year, it is planned to build a network with a capacity of more than 20,000 numbers.

Baktelecom provides quality service to 150,000 apartments in Baku and surrounding villages via an optical infrastructure with a capacity of 300,000 users. A network based on GPON (Gigabyte Passive Optical Network) technology guarantees a stable speed, allowing to provide telephone, internet and television services on a single line.

