Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili talked over the phone, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The concern over the earthquake that occurred in Georgia was expressed during the conversation.

Moreover, the interlocutors highly appreciated the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields and discussed the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

