By Trend

The State Financial Control Service of the Ministry of Finance revealed financial violations in the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During monitoring activities carried out at the Ministry of Culture, it was found that several enterprises and organizations did not receive inventory items in exchange for prepaid funds and did not have supporting documents on the service provision, an amount significantly exceeding the required amount was transferred to the account of company-contractor, as well as a significant part of inventory items intended for acquisition and transfer to cultural objects subordinate to the ministry was not transferred to them.

Ministry officials noted that these services were not actually provided, the funds transferred to private structures on their part were cashed out and transferred to the responsible persons of the ministry, and the documents were signed on the basis of instructions.

During the verification of documents for repair and construction work in subordinate cultural facilities, there were revealed an unreasonable overstatement of work and the transfer of budget funds to contracting companies in an amount exceeding their real value.

---

