The construction of six modular hospitals continues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the head of the strategic analysis department of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) of Azerbaijan Araz Nasirov, Trend reports.

Nasirov made the remark at the event on the topic of "Financing of MHI, information technologies, and payment systems."

According to him, the construction of a modular hospital has already been completed in Shusha city.

"Currently, the process of building modular-type hospitals in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Zangilan, and Gubadli is ongoing. Large hospitals will appear in each of these districts in the future," added the agency’s representative.

