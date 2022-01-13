By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on January 14. Snow will fall in some places. Northwest wind will be followed by southwest wind at night.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be up to 1-3 °C at night and in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in some areas. Strong west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3 °C and 2 °C at night, 3-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -4 °C and -9 °C at night, 0 °C and -4 °C in the daytime.

