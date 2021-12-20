By Trend

Uzbekistan’s "UzA" national news agency has joined the project "Turkic World" (www.turkic.world) - a media platform that unites news from Turkic-speaking states, created at the initiative of Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports.

From now on, informational messages on the Turkic.World platform will be published not only in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Turkmen, Kazakh but also in the Uzbek language.

The "UzA" News Agency is the official source of information and the leading news agency in Uzbekistan.

For over 100 years, UzA has been spreading reliable and timely information about politics, economics, education, health care, sports, culture and other important areas of society.

Information of “UzA” is spread in Uzbek, Russian, English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Kazakh, and Chinese languages.

On May 24, 2021, the presentation of the first digital project 'Turkic World' took place in Baku. The presentation ceremony was attended by the heads of media structures, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking states, MPs and representatives of the public.

---

