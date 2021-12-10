By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service’s Horadiz, Goytapa and Shamkir border detachments have seized over 20 kg of drugs, 2,400 psychotropic substances, and 4,519 various pills in operations in late November and early December, the service reported on December 9.

At about 1730 on November 24, the Goytapa border detachment’s border guards discovered a black package with a total weight of 900 g of methamphetamine near Bilasuvar region's Amankand village.

At about 0255 on November 25, in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment near Beylagan region's Amirzeyidli village, border guards stopped a vehicle due to the suspicious behavior of the passengers.

During the inspection of the vehicle, 6.4 kg of drug-like substance (100 g of opium, 600 g of heroin, 5.2 kg of marijuana, 500 g of methamphetamine) and 2,000 tramadol pills were seized from Baku residents Azar Badalzade (46), Araz Badalov (17), Afgan Abdullayev (31) and Beylagan resident Elshan Allahverdiyev (45).

Badalzade, who was previously convicted for drug use, was disarmed while resisting border guards and trying to injure them with a knife.

At about 0100, on November 29, the border guards thwarted a border violator attempting to cross the Azerbaijan-Iran border near Fuzuli region's Ahmadalilar village.

The border violator fled the scene of the incident taking advantage of dark air and the terrain complexity. During the scene's inspection, 11.2 kg of drug-like substance (8 kg of heroin, 3 kg of marijuana, 200 g of methamphetamine) were seized from the package left by the trespasser.

On the same day, at about 0205, a border patrol observed the movement of a rubber boat from Georgia to Azerbaijan on the River Kur in the service area of the Shamkir border post near the Sinig Korpu (Broken Bridge) in Gazakh region.

Suspects in the boat, who disobeyed the border guards’ order, threw themselves into the water and managed to escape from the scene. Some 4,519 different types of medicines were found and confiscated from the boat.

At about 2010 on December 6, an unidentified person was detained at the Horadiz border post near Beylagan region's Amirzeyidli village.

A package containing 2.3 kg of drugs (130 grams heroin, 1925 grams marijuana, 300 grams methamphetamine) and 400 packages of Gabapentin - 300 pills were confiscated from a Sumgayit resident Azimov Parviz (34).

The investigation has been launched into the cases, the report concluded.

