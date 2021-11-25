By Trend

Some 23,000 archaeological finds were discovered during the construction of the South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan and transferred to the corresponding structures, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and Advocacy, said at the conference "Great Return: Revival of Culture", Trend reports on Nov. 24.

Aslanbayli added that 11,000 archaeological finds have been discovered within the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

"If anything is valuable is found during construction, work is suspended, after which the Ministry of Culture is informed about it," Aslanbayli said.

