By Trend

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 is a stable and risk-free, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on defense, security, and anti-corruption, Ziyafat Asgarov said during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

Asgarov noted that the budget of Azerbaijan has stabilized and become balanced in recent years.

According to the information, the committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations, and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission are holding a joint meeting.

It is reported that the meeting discusses the documents included in the package of the state budget for 2022.

