By Vugar Khalilov

The United States remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, the US embassy in Baku reported on its website on November 9.

The embassy made the statement on the first anniversary of the ceasefire declaration signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson is visiting the region to discuss bilateral issues with all three countries and to explore opportunities for regional cooperation, the embassy said.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue and intensify their engagement including under the auspices of the Minsk Group co-chairs to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the report added.

Furthermore, the embassy extended its condolences to the families of those killed and injured during the hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.

“We call for the return of all remaining detainees, a full accounting of missing persons, the voluntary return of displaced persons to their homes, comprehensive humanitarian de-mining of conflict-affected areas, and access by international humanitarian organizations to those in need,” the report underlined.

The embassy also called for an investigation into international humanitarian law violations during the war.

Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, tweeted that problems should be resolved to provide durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Klaar made the remarks on his official Twitter account on November 9, commemorating all those who were killed and suffered during more than 30 years of the Karabakh conflict.

“Outstanding issues should be resolved to allow progress toward comprehensive and durable peace for the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward, together. The European Union stands with you and the region,” he added.

