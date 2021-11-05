By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has restored 513 buildings, eight private houses and one business facility damaged by Armenia's armed attacks in the Aghjabadi region during the 44-day war in 2020, Trend reported citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

It was noted that all the buildings have already been transferred to the owners.

“The construction of one non-residential facility continues, as well as repair and restoration work of five buildings. This work in the Aghjabadi region is planned to be completed in the near future,” the committee reported.

Eight residential buildings, two non-residential objects were destroyed and more than 500 buildings were damaged as a result of Armenian armed forces aggression during the war.

The committee noted that over 13,000 houses were damaged in 11 Azerbaijani cities and regions during the 44-day war.

“The construction, repair and restoration of over 12,000 residential and non-residential buildings have already been completed,” the committee reported.

Armenia's aggression and illegal occupation caused irreparable damages to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries, and rare manuscripts.

More than 900 cemeteries were destroyed and vandalized by Armenia. The evidence of illegal "archaeological excavations" and so-called "restoration work" was found on the liberated Azerbaijani territories, confirming previous reports of Armenia's attempts to hide and falsify cultural, historical, and scientific evidence.

In its official statement in May 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azikh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become a victim of Armenian vandalism.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz