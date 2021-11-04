By Trend

All countries must unite in the fight against the pandemic, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said to reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports on Nov. 4.

Movsumov noted that countries can’t cope with the fight against the pandemic alone, and all countries must unite in order to faster overcome it.

"In developed countries, vaccination against COVID-19 has reached 60-70 percent, while in most developing countries it has not reached even 10 percent. Naturally, this is an unequal, unfair approach," Movsumov said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

