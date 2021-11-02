By Ayya Lmahamad

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 2, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication in connection with the liberation of several more villages of the Jebrail, Zangilan and Gubadli regions by the Azerbaijani army from the occupation.

- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

- President Ilham Aliyev received the Turkic Council Secretary General and other officials.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was published.

- The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the territory of Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions. Armenia violated the ceasefire at the state border. Armenian troops retreated, suffering losses of up to 30 people.

- The Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Four more "GRAD" missile launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

- The Armenian Armed Forces intensively fired at the territory of the Terter and Goranboy regions. Armenia again fired at Gubadli from the territory of Armenia.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated a video of the destruction of enemy personnel.

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated a video of the destruction of the KUB anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian Armed Forces.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

