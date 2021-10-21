By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried have discussed the normalization of Baku-Yerevan ties, the Foreign Ministry reported on October 20.

In a telephone conversation on October 20, Bayramov underlined Azerbaijan’s position on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations based on the principles of international law.



In turn, Karen Donfried stressed the importance of normalizing the relations between the two countries. She also noted that the U.S. is ready to provide support in this regard.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the post-war regional situation, bilateral cooperation agenda. They stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations in a number of areas.

Donfried also congratulated Bayramov on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence.



The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest as well.

