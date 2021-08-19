By Trend

The ground station of the 'purple' line of the Baku metro in Khojasan settlement will be commissioned by the end of 2022, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend on Aug.19.

According to Mammadov, the construction of the station is ongoing.

"The construction of the lobby and platform of the ground metro station is proceeding as planned. Work is also underway on the construction of road infrastructure to the automobile tunnel," he added.



