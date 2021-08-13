By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku hosts the final conference on planning the joint Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish exercises - Three Brothers-2021, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 12.

The conference is being attended by representatives of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey.

The program and purpose of the exercises, the tasks set, the number of participants, and organizational issues, will be determined at the event.

These joint exercises are reported to contribute to the creation of the necessary environment for the preparation of military personnel of friendly states and partner countries for operations in peace and wartime, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience.

The conference will last until August 13.

---

