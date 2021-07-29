By Trend

Destroyed houses in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli is a very depressing sight, Moscow Bar Association's member Alekper Garayev told Trend.

According to Garayev, he experienced both joy and bitterness, having set foot on the liberated lands [the lands have been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war].

“I was extremely saddened by the appearance of the destroyed houses in Fuzuli. All the property of the people was destroyed," he noted.

"When I visited Shusha, I felt great joy,” he said. We had been missing our native lands for 30 years. International law is on the side of Azerbaijan. I knew that sooner or later our lands would be liberated from the occupation."

