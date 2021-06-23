By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather is expected in Baku on June 24.Northeast wind will be followed by southeast wind.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +34-39 °C, +41°C in some places in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +38-40°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. The relative humidity will make 50-65 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Northeast wind will be followed by the southeast wind on the Absheron beaches. The sea water temperature will be +24-25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and + 25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. local showers are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-40 °C in the daytime, +42 °C in some places. In the highlands, the temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, abnormal hot weather is unfavorable for most people.

