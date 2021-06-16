By Trend

Azerbaijan is using the platform of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to ensure global security, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of international relations,” assistant to the president added.

"Azerbaijan uses the platform of the Non-Aligned Movement to contribute to international peace and security,” Hajiyev said. “We pay attention to values, cooperation, and interaction to ensure bigger stability in international relations, especially taking into account the realities that have arisen after COVID-19."

