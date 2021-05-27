Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day.

Azerbaijan has gained noticeable achievements in social, economic, scientific, technological and other areas. Your country has achieved high reputation on the global arena, and plays an active role in addressing many important issues on the international agenda.

We highly appreciate relations with Azerbaijan based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am confident that through joint efforts we will further strengthen our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation in all the areas in the interest of the welfare of our peoples and regional security and stability.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I cordially wish you good health and success, and all of your compatriots peace and prosperity," the letter said.

