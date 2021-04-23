By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 24. Mild south wind will blow in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +10-13 °C at night, +17-20 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +18-20 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild west wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +11-15 °Cat night and +22-27°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

They day is expected to be mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The National Hydrometeorological Service also issued a warning about changing weather conditions. Thus, south wind is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow afternoon, increasing to 15-18 m / s.

---

