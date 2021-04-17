By Trend

Armenia falsified, destroyed and appropriated Caucasian Albania temples during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Deputy Head of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Rafik Danakari said.

Danakari made the remark at a monastery within trip of the community members to Khojavand district’s Tugh village, Trend reports on Apr.17.

"Today is a saint day," he noted. "It was pleasant to visit this monastery for the first time, while sad because we saw how Armenia falsified, destroyed and appropriated all this. Nevertheless, today we are performing here rituals in the Udi language, light candles, and read prayers," added the official.

The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community is the successor to the Albanian Autocephalous Apostolic Church in the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan had liberated the Tugh village from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz