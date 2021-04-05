By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 6.Strong north-west wind will blow in the first half of the day.

The temperature will be +8-11 °C at night, +14-17 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +6-11 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime, +3 and +8 °C at night in the mountains, 0°C and -3 °C in the highlands, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, a strong khazri wind is expected to blow in the Absheron Peninsula on April 6, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

In the first half of the day, the northwest wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to increase to 15-20 m / s, sometimes to 23-28 m / s, and in some parts of the peninsula, up to 30 m / s. The west wind in the country`s regions is expected to blow at 15-20 m / s and 25-30 m / s in some places.

