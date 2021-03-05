Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Iran are negotiating over the opening of the Khudaferin customs checkpoint between the two countries following the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Chairman Safar Mehdiyev made the remarks at a briefing in Baku on March 4.

"Negotiations are being held between the customs authorities and other structures of the two countries. It is still difficult to name a specific date for the opening of the checkpoint, but work is underway in this direction," he said.

The restoration of control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border after the 44-day war the two countries are working on projects for the construction of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and Khudaferin and Giz Qalasi hydropower stations on the Araz River.

