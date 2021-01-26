President Ilham Aliyev has met in a video format Azerbaijan's newly-appointed Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev, Azertag reported today.

Rashad Nabiyev was dismissed from his position as the chairman of Azerbaijan’s satellite company Azercosmos upon the president’s other decree signed today.

Nabiyev will replace Ramin Guluzade who was dismissed from the position of the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan today.