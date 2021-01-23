By Trend

Easing the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has led to growth in the number of passengers using public transport in Baku, Spokesman for the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev told Trend on Jan.22.

According to Aghayev, such growth is due to the cancellation of SMS-permissions to the citizens for leaving their homes

“In the country, both during the toughened quarantine regime and after its mitigation, in general, measures are taken in accordance with a previously prepared transport plan. As soon as it was reported about the cancellation of the SMS-permissions since January 18, the public transport activities were reorganized,” he said.

“On the day of applying the cancellation, the passenger traffic in Baku grew by 12 percent, that’s about 200,000 people. However, there was no serious discontent in the process of passenger transportation because, according to the plan, the number of vehicles on the routes was increased, and reserve buses were used,” noted the spokesperson.

“From January 25, most of the services and trade facilities will be resumed. In this regard, a new transport plan is being prepared for next week, in accordance with which the number of buses and the intervals between them is determined," Aghayev stressed.

He also appealed to car drivers due to weather conditions and increased passenger numbers.

"We ask drivers of private cars to take into account the situation on the roads, create conditions for the movement of buses, and not to park at bus stops. Such cases entail administrative responsibility, and also cause delays in the work of public transport," added Aghayev.